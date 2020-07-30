Sports News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt unveil new signing Ragnar Ache

Ragnar Ache signed a 5-year deal with the club

Ghanaian-born Ragnar Ache has been unveiled by German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.



The 21-year-old signed a five-year contract with Frankfurt in January from Dutch side Jong Sparta Rotterdam.



Ache returns to Frankfurt, a city he was born as he anticipate a fresh challenge ahead.



“The boys welcomed me very well. This is a great group. I can learn a lot from everyone. I have had a lot of exchanges so far, especially with Bas Dost and Jetro Willems, because I know Dutch,” he said in a press conference.



“I have not yet set myself clear goals. I want to get used to it first and soak up everything in training. Then I’ll see further.



“It’s really great to be back here in Frankfurt. It’s a very nice feeling.



“If I had to describe myself, I would say: I’m strong in the ball, quick and good in front of the goal.



“For one thing, I wanted to come home, which was an important reason. On the other hand, the game system of concord suits me. We acted similarly in Rotterdam.



“I’ve seen almost every game of Eintracht on TV in the past few years. In addition, I have always closely followed Eintracht’s social media channels. I’ve always been a Eintracht fan.”



Born in Germany, Ache is of Ghanaian descent. He is a youth international for Germany.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.