German Bundesliga mourns late Ghanaian player Agyemang Diawusie

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The German Bundesliga is leading the charge on behalf of the football community in Germany to mourn the death of Ghanaian player Agyemang Diawusie.



The player born in Germany to Ghanaian parents passed away shockingly on Tuesday, November 28.



The devastating news was announced by the club of the late player, Jahn Regensburg.



“Jahn Regensburg mourns his player Agyemang Diawusie, who died at the age of 25. The club is shocked and deeply affected by this tragic event,” the German club said.



The statement from the club continued, “The Jahn family mourns with the bereaved and their thoughts are with Agyemang’s family, relatives, close friends, and companions.



“Because of the terrible situation and out of respect for his family, we ask for their privacy to respect."



After learning of the news, the German Bundesliga and the Bundesliga 2 on behalf of the football community are mourning the loss of Agyemang Diawusie



Agyemang Diawusie was the cousin of Black Stars winger Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer who plays for German Bundesliga 2 side Hamburger SV.



Before his demise, he had played for a number of clubs in Germany including RB Leipzig.