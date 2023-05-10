George Weah congratulates Victor Osimhen for breaking his Serie A scoring record

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Former African football icon and current President of Liberia, George Manneh Weah, has extended warm congratulations to Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen for his outstanding achievements in Italian football.



Osimhen recently led S.S.C Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years and surpassed Weah's long-standing scoring record in the league.



On Sunday, May 7, at the Diego Amando Maradona Stadium, Osimhen's goal from the penalty spot secured a crucial victory for Napoli over Fiorentina, clinching the highly sought-after league title. With four games remaining in the season, the 24-year-old Super Eagles star also stands as the top scorer in Serie A, with an impressive tally of 23 goals in 28 appearances.



Weah joins a chorus of African football legends who have showered praise on Osimhen for his remarkable accomplishments. In his heartfelt message to the young striker, Weah expressed his immense pride and congratulations on surpassing his own record.



"Congratulations, Victor Osimhen! I am thrilled to witness this significant milestone in your football career, having scored your 47th goal in the Italian Serie A league," Weah stated in his message.



By surpassing Weah's record, Osimhen now holds the distinction of being the African player with the highest number of goals in Serie A. Weah commended Osimhen's hard work, dedication, and tenacity, acknowledging that his achievement is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence.



Weah also urged Osimhen to strive for more success, pointing out that there are still plenty of records for him to break. Reflecting on his own career, Weah shared his experiences and advised Osimhen to remain focused and hungry for further achievements.



Recalling Osimhen's goal against Udinese that secured the Scudetto for Napoli, Weah praised the striker's movement, passion, determination, and hunger, which evoked memories of his own playing days. He encouraged Osimhen to aim for his 100th goal in all competitions in Italy, emphasizing the potential for even greater triumphs in the future.



"Great job on winning the Scudetto. But remember, when I won my first Scudetto with Milan, I asked myself, 'Why settle for one? Why not two?'" Weah reminisced. "I went on to win another Scudetto with Milan. I went on to win the Ballon D'or. So why not two or more for you, Victor? The sky is your limit."



Weah underscored the importance of dedication, commitment, humility, and hard work in Osimhen's pursuit of excellence. He expressed his belief that Osimhen has the potential to become Africa's next World Best and European Best player, urging him to remain focused and not be distracted by external pressures.



Recognizing the challenges faced by African players competing in European leagues, Weah commended Osimhen and his fellow African footballers for surpassing expectations and achieving success despite the odds stacked against them.



In conclusion, Weah offered his prayers, blessings, and unwavering support to Osimhen, expressing his optimism for the young striker's future endeavors.



"I am rooting for you, Victor! May you continue to surge forward. Africa needs another World Best. Africa needs another European Best. You, Victor, can deliver that for us," Weah concluded in his heartfelt message.