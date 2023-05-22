George Mfegue’s brace inspires Asante Kotoko's 3-1 win over Kotoku Royals

Sports News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Cameroonian international, Georges Mfegue scored two goals to inspire Asante Kotoko to a 3-1 win over relegated side Kotoku Royals in matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.



A free kick effected by Augustine Agyapong found Sarfo Taylor who set up Mfegue to score the first goal in the 7th minute for the Porcupine Warriors.



Kotoku Royals were made to pay dearly when their defenders gave the ball away and Kotoko pounced on it to score their second goal in the match in the 27th minute.



Sarfo Taylor got his second assist when he lofted the ball to Mfegue who hit a volley to score the second goal for Asante Kotoko in the game.



The hosts managed to pull one back in the 35th minute when a cross was sent into the Kotoko box. Richard Djiku scored with a flying header to the dismay of the Kotoko Cameroonian goalkeeper, Moise Pouaty who was waiting to catch the ball.



Two minutes into the second half, Rocky Dwamena scored the third goal to dash Kotoku Royals' hopes of getting back in the game.



Dwamena scored from a rebound after goalkeeper Frank Boateng deflected a cross into his area.



Kotoku Royals were reduced to 10 men after Fawaz Ali fouled Richmond Lamptey in added time.



Asante Kotoko are now 4th on the league table with 47 points.



