George Boateng submits application for vacant Black Stars coaching job

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana assistant coach, George Boateng, has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant position of head coach following the departure of Chris Hughton, according to Ghanasoccernet.



Boateng, who boasts extensive experience as an assistant coach under the last two Ghanaian head coaches, is confident in his qualifications and expertise to lead the team.



With over 600 coaches vying for the position, Boateng remains undeterred, citing his robust track record and intimate knowledge of the team's dynamics as key strengths that set him apart from the competition.



Having previously served as assistant coach to Otto Addo and Chris Hughton, Boateng brings a wealth of experience to the table.



Despite Ghana's disappointing performance at AFCON 2023, resulting in an early exit from the tournament, Boateng remains optimistic about his prospects.



The Ghana Football Association set a deadline of February 2, 2024, for applications, with a five-member committee currently engaged in reviewing submissions and conducting interviews to select the next head coach.