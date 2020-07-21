Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

George Boateng reveals why he never played for the Black Stars

Former Dutch midfielder George Boateng

Former Dutch midfielder George Boateng has revealed that the Ghana Football Association never made the first approach to invite him to play for the Black Stars.



The Nkawkaw born ended up playing for the Dutch national team after earning his first call up at the age of 18 whiles playing for Feyernoord.



"As a young star, when I made my debut in the Feyenoord first team, nobody in the GFA ever came to me or sent a letter to express their interest, to say George Boateng is one of our players, he was born in Ghana, he is eligible to play for us," he told Citi Tv's The Tracker Show.



“Can we please ask him or invite him for a game? Such a thing never took place," he added.



“When I was 18 and I debuted, the Dutch national team did that, they invited me to come and play for the under-18 team, which I did



“The player is not the one who is supposed to make the initial approach to the GFA, to ask if I can play for the team, that is the unorthodox way.



“The professional way is that the federation will send an invite because it is supposed to be an honor for you to be invited to play for your country.



“So in that seven years, I could have made my mind up and played for Ghana,” he concluded.



Boateng who is now youth team coach at Aston Villa, made four senior team appearances for the Europeans.

