Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: My News GH

George Boateng praises Asamoah Gyan over decision to play in GPL again

Gyan in action for Legon Cities

Aston Villa youth coach, George Boateng, has labelled Asamoah Gyan’s decision to come back and play in the Ghana Premier League a brave one.



The Black Stars all-time top scorer signed for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities, back in November 2020 to seal a return to the league after 17-years abroad.



Boateng says players in the local league aspiring to reach greater heights couldn’t have asked for a better mentor than the former Sunderland man.



“I think it is a brave move,” he said at the sidelines of a donation he made at the Teshie Children’s Home in Accra.



“If you are a young footballer and you want to make it in the game and you have a huge star like Gyan playing beside you, you can’t get a better way of motivation than that.



“For those who are playing, not only with him but the others in the league, it is outstanding.



“You see an ex-star who has been the country’s captain for many years, playing in the league you’re playing, you have to go by that as an inspiration.”



The 35-year-old has made three substitute appearances so far in the league, playing seventy-four minutes, and is yet to find the back of the net.





