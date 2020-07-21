Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

George Boateng lauds Kudus Mohammed after Ajax move

Former Dutch international, George Boateng

Former Dutch international, George Boateng has lauded Mohammed Kudus following his move to Ajax Amsterdam.



The 19-year-old joined the Dutch side for a fee of 9 million euros from Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland.



And according to Boateng, who played for Feyenoord beleives the youngster has a huge talent to become a big star at the club.



“The reason Ajax brought him in is because they saw what I have also seen ”, he says at Citi TV.



"He has had a difficult time, but this year he will be the sensation at Ajax.



“He has so much potential, what a talent to have in your selection. After the sale of Ziyech to Chelsea, they were looking for a comparable player and they ended up with Mohammed Kudus, that says a lot," he added.



The youngster is one of the contenders for the Golden Boy award because of his good performances at Nordsjaelland.

