George Andah donates to beach soccer club in Senya-Beraku

Deputy Minister for communication and member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya West, Nenyi Goerge Andah has made a cash donation to Senya Sharks, a beach soccer club based in the constituency.



The beach soccer club was founded in the year 2010 and took part in the maiden edition of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association league and was the first beach soccer club to be formed in the Central Region.



Speaking before the presentation, the Honorable minister said his donation was necessitated by the fact that the beach soccer club belongs to the community of Senya-Beraku where he was born and raised hence he realized they needed some major support.



According to him, his major priority is to empower the youth in the Constituency through education and sports hence the gesture to the club as they prepare for the up coming beach soccer league season.



The MP stated there are a lot of talents in the Constituency who needed some little help and supervision therefore he would do everything possible to help such talents when identified.



"The Awutu-Senya West Constituency is bound with talents it is for this reason why the Nenyi Goerge Andah administration thought it wise to build an altra modern astro turf at Bawjiase to help unearth talents in the communities in that area", he said.



On his part, the president of Senya Sharks Beach Soccer club, Fiifi Whyte Davies on behalf of the board, management and players thanked the MP and said the gesture has come at the right time since it would boost the moral of the players ahead of the upcoming beach soccer league season and urged others who hail from the the Awutu-Senya Constituency to emulate what the MP has done.

