George Afriyie shocked by Jeffrey Schlupp’s absence from Black Stars squad

Sports News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie, is worried over the exclusion of Jeffrey Schlupp from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games.



Coach Chris Hughton left out the Crystal Palace player in his 25-man squad for Ghana's upcoming games against Angola, set for March 23 and 27.



Reacting to the absence of Schlupp from Ghana's squad after missing out on the World Cup, George Afryie noted that the coach might have his reasons for leaving out the midfielder.



"I think my expectations have been met. I was hoping to see some players who were omitted from the squad that took part in the World Cup. The only player missing to my surprise is Jeffrey Schlupp, but hey, you can't call every player. There may be other reasons which I may not be aware of," George Afriyie stated.



He added, "For me, the coach has done well. Once the list has been released, my position is always that let's support the team, let's support the coach, let's support the management. There were one or two missing as I said, but you can't get everybody to be part of the team."



JNA/OGB