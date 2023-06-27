George Afriyie is not a threat to Kurt Okraku - Albert Commey mocks former GFA vice prez

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Ghanaian football administrator, Albert Aryeetey Commey, has disclosed that he is not perturbed about the threat posed by George Afriyie to Kurt Okraku's chances of retaining the presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The former CEO of Aduana Stars dismissed George Afriyie as a viable contender, stating that he has not accomplished anything deserving of such a position.



Commey who worked with George Afriyie pointed out that the former GFA vice failed in every opportunity he had under the leadership of Kwesi Nyantakyi.



Speaking in a recent interview, Albert Commey ridiculed George Afriyie's recent video to announce his campaign to contest in the next GFA elections.



“I saw that tape, and I laughed. I laughed because I want him to get the opportunity one day and see what he can do. After all, I have worked with him and in the four years he had to be the vice president of the GFA, he should have shown everybody what he is capable of doing,” he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



“I remember Mr Nyantakyi allowing him to organize the WAFU tournament, and he should tell us what happened. He is my friend, so I do not want to say much.



“He is no threat to Kurt Okraku. Even the devil has a supporter, so he can have people that follow him.”



George Afriyie recently announced his intention to run in the 2023 presidential elections of the GFA.



George Afriyie conceded defeat in 2019 after he polled 40 votes while the GFA president, Kurt Okraku polled 44 votes.



