George Afriyie hints at contesting Kurt Okraku for GFA presidency

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Experienced football administrator, George Afriyie has given an indication that he will contest Kurt Okraku for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential seat once his tenure expires.



According to the former Ghana FA vice president, he will assess the performance of Kurt Okraku when his mandate expires in October later this year before finally deciding whether he will contest for the top job or not.



“What I know is that Kurt Okraku’s first mandate will end on 25th October 2023 and definitely there will be an assessment to see if he’s done well or not.



“After the expiration of his first tenure, the assessment will determine if some of us will contest him or support him,” George Afriyie told Original FM in an interview on the Super Sports Show.



In the interview, George Afriyie opened up on reservations about the GFA’s sponsorship agreement with betPawa, particularly citing concern about the $1 million allocation made for promotion.



“If a sponsorship is signed and $1m is been used for marketing and promotion by the same brand that needs promotion, we will determine if he’s done well or not to deserve another term,” he said.



George Afriyie contested Kurt Okraku in the last election but lost. He is considering his option and will hope that if contests in the next election he will win.