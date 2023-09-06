George Afriyie disqualified from GFA presidential race

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has been disqualified from contesting in the GFA's upcoming presidential election.



In a letter dated August 28, 2023, the Elections Committee of the FA informed Mr Afriyie about their decision to disqualify him from contesting in the election expected to be held sometime this year.



The Committee said it made adverse findings against the presidential hopeful on the grounds of him breaching the Article 13 (2) (j) of the GFA’s Statutes and his failure to provide the required number of members of the FA in support of his candidature.



George Afriyie was the only contender in the presidential race against the current President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.



The decision by the FA’s Elections Committee leaves Kurt Okraku as the sole contender in the race and an unopposed candidate by default.



Read the letter by the GFA Elections Committee addressed to George Afriyie below:



https://drive.google.com/file/d/14GUddSO3NYIbwM7woXrSSA6EmEi7qAHy/view?usp=sharing



GA/





