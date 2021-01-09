Sports News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

George Afriyie accuses GFA of tampering with C.K Akonnor’s job

Former GFA Vice, George Afriyie

George Afriyie has accused Kurt Okraku's led Ghana Football Association [GFA] administration of failing to provide the requisite requirements for Black Stars head coach C.K Akonnor to excel in his position.



Akonnor, 46, has spent a year on the job after replacing Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal in January 2020.



The former Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is currently focusing on qualifying Ghana to the 2022 African Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Cameroon.



But according to George Afriyie, who is a former GFA vice president, the country's football governing body are failing to make the available provisions for Akonnor thereby preventing him from executing his duties to the best of his abilities.



“I want to tell the FA that they should leave the man to work.



“Everyone knows that Kurt has had a chance to work with CK at a point and was even managing him at some point.



“So if fortunately one of his own has been appointed as head coach of the Black Stars we need to give him all the needed support.



“You cannot send someone out there to perform a duty and expect him to bring results without the needed support.



“What we do for the white man let us do the same for our own.



“There are things that I know they are not doing for example before the Nyantakyi administration left power we had ordered two Land Cruisers, one for the FA President and one for the coach.



"Why is CK not using his official car?



"We had negotiated with honourable Asiamah for an official duty post for the head coach which was continued by Dr Kofi Amoah so why is the head coach not occupying his duty post?” he quizzed while speaking in an interview with Muftawu Nabila.



Akonnor will be back in the dugout when the Black Stars play South Africa before their final Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome in Ghana.