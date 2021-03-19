Gent star Osman Bukari handed debut Black Stars call-up for AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Gent midfielder Osman Bukari has been invited for Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome later this month by Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor.



The 22-year old is among five other foreign-based players to receive a maiden call up from Black Stars coach Akonnor for the doubleheader next week.



Osman has been top form for Belgian side Gent in the ongoing season since joining the side in the summer,



The former Accra Lions winger has made 24 appearances, scored four goals and registered six assists in the ongoing season.



The other debutants are Stephen Ambrosius (Hamburger SV), Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Willem II), Kwame Afriyie Opoku (Colchester United) and Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia FC).



Below is the squad



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates – South Africa), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko - Ghana), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC - Ghana), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko- Ghana)



Full Backs: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK – Greece), Gideon Mensah (Vitória de Guimarães – Portugal), Benson Annan (MLK Zilina – Slovakia), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC – Ghana)



Central Defenders: Nicholas Opoku (Amiens SC – France), Kasim Nuhu (1899 Hoffenheim – Germany), Ganiyu Ismael (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Stephen Ambrosius (Hamburger SV – Germany)



Central Midfield: Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam – Holland), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning F.C - China), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor - Turkey), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC - France), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca – Spain), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics -Ghana), Kwame Afriyie Poku (Colchester United – England)



Left Attacking Midfield: Osman Bukari (Gent – Belgium), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC- Ghana)



Right Attacking Midfield: Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven- Belgium), Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC – Ghana)



Attackers: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Professional- China), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia – Italy), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), John Antwi (Pyramids FC – Egypt), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Willem II – Holland), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor – Turkey)



