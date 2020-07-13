Sports News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Gent set to release Ghanaian defender Nana Akwasi Asare

Ghanaian defender Nana Akwasi Asare

Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Gent will release Ghanaian defender Nana Akwasi Asare this summer despite the player having one more year left on his contract.



Asare, 33, has been a key player for the “Buffalos” for the past seven years, playing a total of 274 games and scoring four goals with 16 assists.



Jan Van den Bergh, Mamadou Sylla among other clubs have expressed interest in signing the defender.



Asare was the skipper of Gent until last year when he voluntarily handed the armband to Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe who had also shown great leadership qualities.



Asare was voted last month by fans of Gent in their official Best 11 players of the past decade.



He previously featured for Feyenoord Ghana (WAFA), Feyenoord Rotterdam, Royal Antwerp, KV Mechelen as well as FC Utrecht.



He has been one of Ghana’s most consistent players in Europe over the past decade.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.