Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Genk to battle Anderlecht for Ghana star Gideon Mensah

Genk is set to go head-to-head with Belgian Jupiler Pro League rivals Anderlecht for the signature of Red Bull Salzburg defender Gideon Mensah.



The 21-year-old, on loan at Zulte Waregem from the Austrian side, has emerged as one of the Jupiler League finest products.



The two clubs are set to go toe-for-toe for the signature of the talented Ghana left-back, who has provided three assists from 23 appearances for Waregem.



Anderlecht will have their rivals to contend with in their push for a loan contract for the Ghana international.



The Purple and White have already submitted a loan bid for the hugely-rated defender, who has taken Belgian football by storm.



But they will not get it on a silver platter with Genk believed to be monitoring the defender's situation following his convincing displays for Zulte Waregem.



Mensah has a contract with Red Bull Salzburg until 2025.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.