Genk forward Joseph Paintsil lauds teammates and fans after KV Mechelen victory

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Genk winger Joseph Paintsil has showered praises on his teammates and fans after beating KV Mechelen 3-1 in the Belgian First Division A.



Paintsil scored and provided an assist as he helped his side secure all three points at the Cegeka Arena.



The win extended Genk lead at the top of the league table to 44 points after 15 matches played.



"Our mentality is very good", Paintsil said as quoted by voetbalkrant.com. Even the players who are not on the field always fire us."



"Mechelen is a very good team We also had a hard time against them last season, even though we won. After the break we were awake."



He added, "The coach believes in us and tells us to take our chances. I just do what fans like to see. Winning always makes supporters happy. They always support us."



This season, the 24-year-old has scored six goals and provided four assists in 12 Belgium Jupiler Pro League games.



Paintsil is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.