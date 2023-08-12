Gbese Mantse has done a lot for Ghana football - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has heaped praises on Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II for his immense contribution towards the development of football in the country.



Nii Gbese Mantse's indelible contributions to both Ghanaian football and Accra Hearts of Oak club have etched an enduring legacy that resonates deeply within the heart of the sport.



Revered not only for his fervent dedication but also for his transformative impact, Mantse's name has become synonymous with an era of excellence.



As the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, acknowledges, Nii Gbese Mantse's journey stands as a testament to the immense influence one individual can wield in transforming a team.



"Today offers me the chance to speak about one special man Nii is the reason why we are here the Ga Stool and the Ga land or the Gbese land represented by Nii Gbese is the reason why we are here," he said.



"Nii is somebody I have known for many years he is somebody that inspire me he is somebody I worked with I Hearts of Oak but most importantly he is somebody that deserves more footballing attention than he has so far received.



"Nii Gbese as we have got to know him has played a big role in the history of the Ghanaian game," Kurt Okraku stated.