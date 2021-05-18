Gazientep FK interested in striker Benjamin Tetteh

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep FK have expressed interest in Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



Tetteh is leaving Turkey after a successful loan spell with Yeni Malatyaspor, where he netted five goals in 32 games.



His performances has attracted several clubs in Turkey but Gazietep are eager to sign the 23-year-old.



GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report both parties are set to meet and negotiate a deal.



Meanwhile, it is understood that Yeni Malatyaspor could trigger the option of making the move a permanent one.



However, as it stands Tetteh will be heading to the Czech Republic to continue his career.



Tetteh has in the past been linked with English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.



He previously played for Dreams FC in Ghana, Standard Liege in Belgium, and Bohemians in Slovakia.