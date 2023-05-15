Gary Neville criticizes Partey's performance in Arsenal's defeat to Brighton

Sports News of Monday, 15 May 2023

English football legend Gary Neville believes that Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey's recent performances has been a pale shadow of himself recently.



According to Gary Neville who played for Manchester United, it is unfortunate Partey has not been consistent with his fine performance in the last few weeks.



"A large part of the season, he has been fantastic. But he's been in a shadow of himself in the last few weeks, Partey," commented Neville during an analysis on Sky Sports. "His form and composure have deserted him at the most vital time."



Partey played a crucial role in Arsenal's impressive performances earlier in the season, particularly in his role as a defensive midfielder.



His presence provided stability, protecting the back four and allowing the more attack-minded players to flourish.



However, a turning point occurred for both Partey and Arsenal when they let a 2-0 lead slip against Liverpool at Anfield, resulting in a 2-2 draw.



Since that match, the team's form has suffered a significant decline, with Partey's individual performances being heavily criticized.



