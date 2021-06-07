Ganius Abass wins MOTM in Wonders victory Bechem United

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Eleven Wonders Midfielder Ganius Abass was the star of the day as he was adjudged the Man of the match in Wonders’ 2-1 victory over Bechem United on Sunday.



Goals from Tetteh Nortey and Alex Asamoah were enough to hand the home side victory with Stephen Owusu’s consolation doing very little to alter Bechem United’s fate.



Ganiu Abass was at the center of affairs as he put in a domineering display at the heart of midfield. The left-footed midfielder was spot-on with all of his distributions and constantly was a threat to Bechem United’s defense.



Eleven Wonders’ victory means they have now been able to record back-to-back wins in the league following the victory over King Faisal last week.