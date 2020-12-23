Sports News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Games without fans not exciting - Eleven Wonders coach

Eleven Wonders head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Eleven Wonders head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, says the fans also play a key role in the game and their absence has been a worry which clubs have to deal with.



Fans have been barred from going to the stadium since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March this year.



The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League was truncated as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.



With football restarting in October, the government announced that fans will be admitted back into the venues but later rescinded that decision due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.



Ignatius Osei-Fosu who seems to have missed the euphoria at the Nana Ohene Ameyaw Park when the fans are at the venue said, “Let’s be honest, football is for the fans they are a part of it. Had it not being that, I can call up to five or six players and play behind my house, and that’s it”



“It’s not healthy to have supporters travel from a different country to another country, like, should Asante Kotoko allow fans to their CAF Champions League games and definitely the away team will also come along with their supporters and in that case, a fan can contract Coronavirus from a supporter coming outside Ghana,” he told Pure FM in Kumasi.



“But we are in Ghana, internally, so we can allow the fans into the various stadiums, without them the game is not exciting. It’s a very ugly sensation.”



“Truth be told, they play a major role in this loving game called football.”



Though, some supporters find themselves at certain match venues but the new normal of playing behind closed doors has certainly taken its toll on some clubs.



“The virus has caused a big difference in football and the end product is what we see in the big clubs, struggling.”

