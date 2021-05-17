Game changer Forson Amankwah scores in FC Liefering comeback win in Austria

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Midfielder Forson Amankwah climbed off the bench to score and spark FC Liefering's comeback 4-2 victory at Austria Lustenau on Sunday, 16 May 2021, in the Austrian second-tier.



The 18-year-old was introduced in the 55th minute to replace Benjamin Bockie.



Two minutes later, Liefering conceded and were now behind after taking a 29th-minute lead through Benjamin Sesko.



That goal was cancelled out three minutes into the second half when Haris Tabaković converted a spot-kick.



Amankwaah stepped up and with an assist from Luka Sučić, he found the back of the net in the 73rd minute.



It was his second goal in nine appearances for the side he joined in February.



Sesko scored a three-minute brace to give the visitors a deserved win.