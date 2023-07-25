Gabriel Mensah returns to Gudja United in Malta

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward, Gabriel Mensah has made a return to Gudja United in Malta.



The promising forward spent last season with Scottish side, Hibernians FC.



The 27-year-old moved to Malta in 206 where he joined Pieta’ Hotspurs where he spent three years with the club.



However, Mensah joined Gudja United in 2019 and also spent three years with the club.



Before joining Hibernians FC, the Ghanaian attacking midfielder was a key figure for Gudja United the previous season, as he helped the club to secure a place in the Top Six against all expectations.



He will hope to cement his place in the team in the upcoming campaign in the Malat top flight.