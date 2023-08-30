Gabon coup: Re-live the day Messi visited Gabon after allegedly receiving £2.4million

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Ousted Gabon president, Ali Bongo, allegedly paid £2.4 million for Argentine icon Lionel Messi to visit the country in 2015.



The purpose of Messi's visit was to lay the first block in the construction of a stadium built in Port-Gentil as Gabon prepared to host the Africa Cup of Nations.



Bongo explaining Messi's short trip to Gabon, said the former Barcelona man promised him a visit.



"When I was in Barcelona a few years ago, I met Messi, who had told me that he would come to visit me in Libreville. It's a promise he made me. He is a man of honour who just kept his word," quoted by Bleacher Report.



Gabon's French embassy later denied making any payment to Messi.



"The Republic of Gabon firmly denies to have transferred or to have promised to transfer any sum of money to the Argentine international Lionel Messi. He was in Gabon on July 17 and 18 following an invitation from Ali Bongo," part of the statement as reported by EFE via Sport read.



Currently, a group of soldiers in Gabon have seized power a few hours after Ali Bongo was declared winner of the 2023 general elections. Bongo has been president since 2009.