Gabby meets Partey and Eddie Nketiah after Arsenal's defeat to Man City

Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, was at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal were beaten by Manchester City in the English Premier League.



Manchester City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, defeated Arsenal 3-1 in their outstanding game in the ongoing season to move to the top of the Premier League table.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko after the game met the two Ghanaians in the Arsenal squad, Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey and striker Eddie Nketiah who is yet to decide on his possible nationality switch from England to Ghana.



"Had lunch today with my good friend @Thomaspartey22 and the young man who calls me "Uncle", @EddieNketiah9 after their training session. They are both in very high spirit and determined to see @Arsenal returning to winning ways, starting from Saturday against @AVFCOfficial," Gabby Otchere-Darko wrote on his Twitter post with a picture of the meeting sighted by GhanaWeb.



Eddie Nketiah lasted the entire duration of the game in the defeat to Manchester City while Thomas Partey couldn't feature because of an injury.



Manchester City are now on top of the ongoing 2022/2023 English Premier League table on goal difference as they are tied on 51 points with Arsenal having played a game more than the Gunners.





