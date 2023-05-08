Gabby Otchere-Darko reacts to calls for Arsenal to sell Thomas Partey

Sports News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Amidst the calls for Thomas Partey's exit from Arsenal, prominent Ghanaian lawyer and politician Gabby Otchere-Darko has expressed his support for the midfielder to stay at the club.



Thomas Partey has come under criticism after the Gunners managed to secure back-to-back wins without the Ghanaian midfielder.



Although some fans believe the club can achieve a lot without Partey, Gabby Otchere-Darko believes it would be better for the Gunners to keep the player.



In a tweet, he outlined his vision for Arsenal's midfield in the UEFA Champions League next season, with Partey partnering Jorginho and Ordegaard playing ahead of them.



“Going into Champions League football next season, I am imagining a midfield with Partey and Jorginho (both in form) with Ordegaard sitting on top of the duo,” Gabby Otchere-Darko tweeted.



Otchere-Darko argued that Partey has played a significant role in Arsenal's success in the Premier League, and a temporary dip in form should not lead to his departure.



He emphasized that Partey remained the first-choice midfielder, but also expressed enthusiasm for a potential Partey-Jorginho partnership.



“We got to where we are this season with Partey orchestrating things from the midfield. Lest we forget that. A dip in form, however critical the timing, should not be over-stretched to our detriment next season. Partey remains the first choice. But, a Partey-Jorginho midfield could be a big hit,” he added.



Arsenal were title favourites until they lost the race to current Premier League leaders, Manchester City.



The Gunners under coach Mikel Arteta will be returning to the Champions League for the first time in six years.



