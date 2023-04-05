Gabby Otchere-Darko opens up on his friendship with Chris Hughton

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko has opened up on his relationship with new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.



Speculations had earlier claimed that the lawyer played a huge role in the appointment of the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager.



However, Otchere-Darko says Hughton is just another friend of his who loves football like himself. According to him, Hughton and himself support clubs based in London. Thus, Tottenham Hotspurs and Arsenal respectively.



"Chris Hughton was brought by the GFA not me. Chris and I have been good friends for a long time. He is a Tottenham fan and I am an Arsenal fan. The president is also a Tottenham fan. These things happen because God works in mysterious ways in putting strange people together," he told Kegyiwa Nankasa YouTube channel.



He however refuted the claims of him imposing Hughton on the GFA indicating that, it was the association's sole decision.



"Chris is the choice of the Ghana Football Association and I think it's a good decision. When there is a vacancy anywhere people lobby and at the time, people thought Hughton deserved the job. The GFA also needed someone who knew the team," he added.



Chris Hughton began his role as the head coach last month under a 21-month contract, claiming four points from a possible six against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.