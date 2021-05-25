Gabby Otchere-Darko becomes new supporter to join Great Olympics

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party [NPP], Gabby Otchere-Darko has switched allegiances from Accra Hearts of Oak to city rivals Accra Great Olympics.



This emerges after the renowned lawyer was presented with a customized jersey of the two times Ghana Premier League on Tuesday.



The delegation from the club was led by Public Relations Officer, Saint Osei and famous supporter of the club and lawyer, Naa Odofoley Nortey.



Great Olympics have been impressive in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season churning out some impressive results.



The Dade lads ended WAFA's years of home dominance in a 3-2 win at the Red Bull Arena.



Olympics sit 4th on the league log with 43 points and have been tipped to fight to win the league.



Meanwhile, Mr Otchere Darko is known to be a staunch Hearts of Oak supporter and this will come as a huge blow to the club.



Great Olympics have been receiving a massive endorsement from the corporate world.



