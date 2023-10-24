Gabby Otchere-Darko, Arsenal fans congratulate Thomas Partey after baby gender reveal

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian lawyer and businessman Gabby Otchere-Darko and Arsenal fans have congratulated Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey after he revealed the gender of his baby with partner Janine Mackson.



Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson revealed the gender of their unborn child at a short ceremony with family and friends.



The couple shared a video of the reveal on social media, which sparked a wave of congratulations from their fans and friends, including Ghanaian lawyer and businessman Gabby Otchere-Darko and Arsenal fans.



Otchere-Darko, who is a close friend of Partey, retweeted the video and wrote, Congrats to ⁦@Thomaspartey22 and Janine! Wishing for you a lovely, healthy and happy family life together!"



Some Arsenal fans also took to social media to congratulate Partey and Mackson.



Many fans expressed their excitement about the upcoming arrival of Partey's child, and wished the couple all the best.



Partey and Mackson have kept their relationship relatively private, but they have shared a few photos of themselves together on social media, and they seem to be very happy together. Their baby girl is expected to arrive in early 2024.



