Bodybuilding of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

GWF Board Member Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib to succeed Ben Nunoo Mensah

Jerry Ahmed Shaib, CEO of the Coastal Development Authority

Board member of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), Mr. Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has reiterated his commitment to supporting the sport to win more laurels for the nation.



“Weightlifting can pump a lot of medals for Ghana if it elicits the requisite backing as regards equipment and other forms of logistical support, and I promise to do my damnedest to ensure the best for the sport,” he said.



Mr. Shaib, who doubles as CEO of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), made this assertion last Tuesday when he visited the lifters during their training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The CODA boss has expressed his desire to succeed GWF President, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, and is odds on favourite to grab the post when the federation goes for the polls next month – given his towering allegiance to the sport.



Mr Mensah is not eager to extend his mandate this term, having been at the helm of affairs since 2013. Under his leadership, weightlifting has seen a remarkable transformation, becoming one of the nation’s celebrated sporting disciplines in the last seven years.



“I have a great deal of respect for Ben and hope to continue from where he left off if I’m fortunate to be given the mandate at the polls,” Mr. Shaib, a legal practitioner, stated.



Whilst charging the lifters to demonstrate a high muscle of commitment and dedication to the sport, the GWF board member said he would not accept the situation where “you want to do two sport disciplines at the same time.”



“Our sport needs a lot of focus and chock-full commitment. You cannot serve two sports at the same time. It’s not professional.



“So, let me ask you: what happens if the two disciplines you belong are taking part in a competition concurrently? What would you do,” he queried.



After the meeting that lasted for more than an hour, the CODA boss presented some items that included mini bags of rice, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, corned beef and cash amount of GH¢2,000 to the lifters.



“This is part of your Christmas package and I urge you to train harder ahead of the forthcoming 2023 African Games whilst adhering to all the COVID-19 safety protocols,” he added.



