Sports News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

#GPLwk8: AshantiGold SC named FMIG Club of the Week

AshantiGold players

AshantiGold SC have been named FootballMadeInGhana’s Club of the week following their impressive showing away from home against Great Olympics in the GPL on Matchday 8.



The Miners fought back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Despite their bright start, it was Olympics who took the lead against the run off play courtesy of a brilliant strike by their talisman Gladson Awako on the 15th-minute mark.



The visitors restored parity on the stroke of half time through Amos Addai who kept his composure inside the penalty box before slotting home.



After the recess, super substitute Yaw Annor scored what proved to be the winner for the Obuasi-based outfit in the 47th minute.



The victory sees AshantiGold climb to the summit of the league table after 8 league games with 15 points.