GPL week 28 preview: Medeama to clash with Karela United in Tarkwa

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United aims to get back to winning ways as they travel to the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa to play Medeama SC for the matchday 28 fixture in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



The Ayinase-based side has won just two of their last five league games, but they have not tasted defeat during that run.



Karela United currently occupies the 4th position on the Premier League table with 43 points.



Medeama has not been on good form either, winning just one in their last five games and recording three defeats.



Just five matchdays ago, the Mauve and Yellows were at the summit of the league table but currently, a comeback to the top seems like a herculean task.



They are currently 5th with 43 points.



Medeama has bested Karela in two of their last four meetings whilst recording one loss.



