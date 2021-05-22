GPL week 26 preview: Legon Cities vs Aduana Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities mount another search for points in their survival campaign against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 23, 2021.



The Royals suffered a 1-0 defeat on the road against WAFA and that was a huge setback.



In the buildup to this assignment, goalkeeper Winfred Honu has returned to full fitness after more than ten days out injured with a shoulder problem.



Honu picked up the injury in the week 24 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals.



He told Legon Cities TV: "Great to back. I feel fine now and ready to go."



Honu is expected to replace Sylvester Sackey who was between the sticks in Sogakope.



Aduana Stars are on a three-match winning streak and that included a 3-2 win at Great Olympics.



The Fire Boys are in sixth on the table but their wretched away record makes them vulnerable.



This week, the club received a massive blow when veteran striker Yahaya Mohammed suffered a relapse and will spend another four weeks in the treatment room.



You can also watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun below:



