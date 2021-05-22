You are here: HomeSports2021 05 22Article 1267771

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GPL week 26 preview: Legon Cities vs Aduana Stars

Legon Cities FC play videoLegon Cities FC

Legon Cities mount another search for points in their survival campaign against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

The Royals suffered a 1-0 defeat on the road against WAFA and that was a huge setback.

In the buildup to this assignment, goalkeeper Winfred Honu has returned to full fitness after more than ten days out injured with a shoulder problem.

Honu picked up the injury in the week 24 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals.

He told Legon Cities TV: "Great to back. I feel fine now and ready to go."

Honu is expected to replace Sylvester Sackey who was between the sticks in Sogakope.

Aduana Stars are on a three-match winning streak and that included a 3-2 win at Great Olympics.

The Fire Boys are in sixth on the table but their wretched away record makes them vulnerable.

This week, the club received a massive blow when veteran striker Yahaya Mohammed suffered a relapse and will spend another four weeks in the treatment room.

