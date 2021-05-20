GPL week 26 preview: Eleven Wonders vs Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Eleven Wonders will take on Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday 26 of the Ghana Premier League at Ohene Ameyaw Park on Friday.



The Techiman lads who are in the bottom half of the table lost 2-0 to Karela United on matchday 25 and are in search of a win to save their season.



They have won only once in eight outings – a 2-1 win against Aduana Stars on May 1 – coming off three defeats and four draws in the process. Eleven Wonders lie 15th in the league standings with only one point above the relegation zone.



On team news, Wonders come into the game with a full house as there is no suspension or injury to worry about.



Accra Hearts of Oak closed the gap on Asante Kotoko on Sunday after their 2-0 win against Elmina Sharks in Accra. The Phobians are chasing a record fourth straight win in the League for the first time this campaign ahead of the trip to Techiman.



The former Champions beat Bechem United (1-0), King Faisal Babes (2-0) and Elmina Sharks FC (2-0) in their last three games and a win on Friday will take their winning run to four.



Hearts of Oak are second in the league log with 43 points – two points behind Asante Kotoko who sit at the top with 45 points after 25 League matches.



On team news, Patrick Razak will miss the tie after picking up a late injury in training.



Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim who scored the winner against Bechem United – has won two man-of-the-match awards in his last matches and will line up against his former team for the first time since joining the Phobians in the second window.



Accra Hearts of Oak won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Accra Sports stadium during the first round of the League.



The match will be live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.