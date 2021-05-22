GPL week 26 preview: Dreams FC vs Bechem United

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC is seventh on the table but just eight points behind leaders Accra Hearts of Oak and continues the push when they host Bechem United on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



The Still Believe Lads have been blowing hot and cold in the second round of the league and are without consecutive wins.



That notwithstanding, Dreams FC have won their last three matches at home against Karela, Hearts of Oak, and King Faisal- a warning to Bechem.



Also, striker Agyenim Boateng Mensah has found his scoring boots and that should excite head coach Vladislav Viric.



He seems to be stepping up in the absence of Joseph Esso who was sold to Algerian side MC Alger.



Bechem United are without a win in their last three matches and will really need to purge themselves to avert a fourth straight defeat.



Last week's 3-1 defeat to King Faisal was de-moralizing and coach Kassim Mingle is under pressure to get the Hunters back to winning ways.



Goalkeeper Haruna Aziz Dari might lose his position and Isaac Asempa expected to make a return.



Captain Moro Salifu and the other midfield stalwarts like Charles Mensah and Francis Twene should give them some fortification.



Top striker Hafiz Konkoni is still out injured.



You can also watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun below:



