Sports News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GPL side Dreams FC begin training ahead of league start in November

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have started their preparations ahead of the start of the 2020/21 football season, the club has announced.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is set to commence in November with clubs gearing up preparations ahead of the league start following a six-month break due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The clubs have been mandated to undertake the COVID-19 test for its players, officials before camping begins.



A statement from Dreams FC on the start of preparations read, "Players and technical staff of Dreams Football Club will this morning converge for the team’s first training session following the full release of schedules for the 2020/21 football season.



"This activity is only possible after the president of the republic HE Akuffo- Addo lifted the ban on contact sports and gave the green light for the resumption of group training in Ghana.



"Dreams Football Club has not been in action since the team last played Elmina Sharks on 15 March in the 2019/20 season which was cut short by the pandemic.



"Manager Winfred Dormon and the technical team are expecting to have a full squad including the six newly acquired players".





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.