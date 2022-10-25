GPL return excites fans on social media

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Ghana Premier League fanatics on social media, specifically Twitter are in a joyous mood after the court dismissed AshantiGold's injunction application on the league, paving way for the return of the 2022/2023 season after a short halt.



The Human Right Court has dismissed Ashantigold's application to suspend the Ghana Premier League in their litigation case against the Ghana Football Association.



According to a report filed by 3sports, the Miners have also been fined the sum of GH₵20,000 as damages following the ruling against them to the Ghana Football Association.



This means that the ban on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League has been lifted.



AshGold summoned GFA to the Human Rights High Court over claims of unjust demotion by the GFA after finding the club guilty of match manipulation.



The Miners filed an interlocutory injunction on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League, which was granted. The GFA, consequently put the 2022/23 season on halt on Thursday, September 29, 2022.



The GFA's Disciplinary Committee found AshantiGold guilty of match manipulation in their home game against Inter Allies during the 2020/2021 GPL season.



The DC demoted the two clubs to the country's third tier with all players and officials involved suspended.



However, the players involved have been granted a stay of execution by the Court of Arbitration of sports after their appeal at the highest sports judiciary body.





The Ghana Premier League is back. Injunction lifted! — Henneh Vincent (@vincenthenneh1) October 25, 2022

Looks like the Ghana Premier League will restart soon. Application for an injunction has been rejected by the court in Accra. Good news for players, fans, media and club owners. pic.twitter.com/Wozp0XdUhI — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) October 25, 2022

The guys in my office really love it when I review the League with the theme music playing underneath. — Nana Ama Agyemang (@Thefifalady) October 25, 2022

The betPwawa Ghana Premier League's injunction has been lifted by the Human Rights Court. implying that the league may continue while the case is being resolved.



FA can go ahead with the league after an Accra High court dismissed Ashgold's injunction application. — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) October 25, 2022

An Accra High Court has dismissed Ashantgold’s injunction application against the Ghana Premier League… pic.twitter.com/OvkseWSgo1 — kyei yaw baffour (@kyeiyawbaffour) October 25, 2022

The @ghanafaofficial has been told to go ahead with the league after an Accra High court dismissed Ashgold's injunction application.



Ghana Premier League is back! #AsaaseSports — Asaase 99.5 (@asaaseradio995) October 25, 2022

#MaxSports |



Good news for Ghana Football!!!

The Ghana Premier League is set to resume following the lifting of the injunction by the Human Rights Court in Accra this morning.#MaxTV #MaxFM #MaxOnline #BetPawaPremierLeague #BPL pic.twitter.com/oQiGNHMC9k — Max TV (@maxtvgh) October 25, 2022

Week Four Games this weekend. — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) October 25, 2022

After 4 weeks, we can resume the Ghana Premier League ????????. — Asante Forkuo (@Asanteforkuo) October 25, 2022

