Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GPL return excites fans on social media

Former Asante Kotoko players Fabio Gama, Imoro Ibrahim, and Christopher Nettey

Ghana Premier League fanatics on social media, specifically Twitter are in a joyous mood after the court dismissed AshantiGold's injunction application on the league, paving way for the return of the 2022/2023 season after a short halt.

The Human Right Court has dismissed Ashantigold's application to suspend the Ghana Premier League in their litigation case against the Ghana Football Association.

According to a report filed by 3sports, the Miners have also been fined the sum of GH₵20,000 as damages following the ruling against them to the Ghana Football Association.

This means that the ban on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League has been lifted.

AshGold summoned GFA to the Human Rights High Court over claims of unjust demotion by the GFA after finding the club guilty of match manipulation.

The Miners filed an interlocutory injunction on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League, which was granted. The GFA, consequently put the 2022/23 season on halt on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The GFA's Disciplinary Committee found AshantiGold guilty of match manipulation in their home game against Inter Allies during the 2020/2021 GPL season.

The DC demoted the two clubs to the country's third tier with all players and officials involved suspended.

However, the players involved have been granted a stay of execution by the Court of Arbitration of sports after their appeal at the highest sports judiciary body.











































