Sports News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

GPL referees and assistants undergo training ahead of second round

A photo of Ghanaian referees

Premier League referees and assistant referees are currently undergoing a refresher course in Prampram for the second round of the Premier League season.



The first batch ended their training on Friday, with the second batch set to commence training on Saturday, March 13.



The refresher course started on Wednesday, March 10, with the introduction of the new concept for Referees and Assistant Referees and also YOYO Endurance test which accesses their fitness levels.



The 2nd and 3rd days were designed for physical and practical training, emphasizing positioning, reading, and anticipation through gates 1&2 on the penalty area to analyze fouls (actions 1,2,3 & 4). The practical training ended today with Referees undertaking some high runs and engaging in open play situations to recognize the various gates and action points.



The Technical Instructors include Richard Attifu, Seidu Bomison, Christine Ziga, and Thomas Nunoo.



The physical instructors are, Anthony Tetteh-Opai, Augustina Fugah, and Vivian Aggor.



The course is under the supervision of GFA Referees Manager, Alexander Kotey.