GPL matchweek 22 preview: Berekum Chelsea vs WAFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Berekum Chelsea has been inconsistent this term but affords to drop further points when they host WAFA at the Golden City Park on Friday.



The former champions had their trip to Sogakope enveloped with a 2-0 defeat against Liberty Professionals and must get back on track with a win.



That result meant they slipped to 12th on the table after 21 rounds of matches.



Berekum Chelsea has lost their home invincibility this term and struggles to get results sometimes.



They rallied from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Medeama but posted 2-1 victories over Legon Cities FC and Ebusua Dwarfs.



Seth Hoffman who took charge before the end of the first round is yet to get the best out of his squad which includes some experienced players.



The last time WAFA was in Berekum, they left it late to score the winning goal but the result was expunged because of the cancellation of the league due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



Prosper Nartey Ogum and his troops are gradually getting their confidence back after decent performances on the road.



They put up a brave fight to draw 0-0 with King Faisal at Techiman and were heading for one point when a late goalkeeping blunder cost them a 1-0 defeat at Ebusua Dwarfs.