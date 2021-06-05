GPL matchday 28 preview: Ebusua Dwarfs host Aduana Stars in Cape Coast

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ebusua Dwarfs aim to put an end to their recent bad form as they face a tricky test in the form of Aduana Stars on Sunday, June 6, 2021, for the matchday 28 fixture in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The Mysterious Dwarfs have won just one of their last five going into this tie, losing three during that run.



They are currently 12th on the Ghana Premier League table with 31 points after 27 games.



The case is largely different for Aduana Stars who have been good in their last five games but they have failed to grab a win in their last two games.



The Ogya boys are currently 8th on the Premier League table with 40 points.



On a head-to-head basis, the two sides have been evenly matched recently, winning two each in five encounters.



Prediction: Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 Aduana Stars.