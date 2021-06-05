GPL matchday 28 preview: Asante Kotoko vs. AshantiGold

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko SC will be at loggerheads with AshantiGold SC at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in a crucial regional derby as the league title chase intensities.



Kotoko who are tenants at the Len Clay Stadium will play as hosts while AshantiGold who are landlords play as guests in a matchday 28 fixture.



Asante Kotoko adopted Obuasi as their home for the second round of the season after spending the first round at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Porcupine Warriors are trailing rivals Accra Hearts of Oak who are current leaders of the premiership by two points and can't afford to drop any more points this weekend.



Kotoko has drawn all of their last three league games against Liberty Professionals and Aduana Stars away and against WAFA SC at home.



The Reds clinched a 2-0 victory over second-tier Bekwai Youth Football Academy in the midweek in the FA Cup which gives them hope ahead of Sunday's game.



Kotoko will be buoyed by the availability of stalwart defender Abdul Ganiu Ismail who has been released from the national team camp for this fixture.



However, goalkeeper Razak Abalora and Ibrahim Imoro are out of the game as they remain with their respective national teams.



AshantiGold is now a candidate for relegation following their back-to-back defeats in the league to Medeama SC in Tarkwa and Legon Cities FC in Obuasi.



The Miners have been abysmal since the start of the second round of the campaign having managed only three victories from ten matches, losing four and drawing three.



AshantiGold is currently sitting at the 10th position on the premiership standings with just five points separating them and the relegation zone.



They could move to 13th place if they lose to Kotoko on Sunday in the Ashanti derby.



The Gold and Black outfit beat King Faisal Babes 1-0 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Wednesday to progress in the FA Cup.



