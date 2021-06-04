GPL matchday 28: Hearts face Olympics, Kotoko host Ashgold in derby weekend

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Five derbies are scheduled for matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League with both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko facing regional rivals.



Hearts of Oak seek revenge as they play Great Olympics in the Ga Mashie derby at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening. The Phobians were stunned by Olympics when they met in the first round.



Captain Gladson Awako’s stunning freekick and a fantastic volley by Maxwell Quaye ensured the Dade boys won 2-0, a victory that took them to the summit of the Ghana Premier League.



However, a lot has changed since Olympics’ famous victory. Hearts are currently league leaders with Olympics five points behind them.



Samuel Boadu has masterminded the club’s impressive run in the second round and they will come into the game brimming with confidence as they are in great form, winning their last five games.



Olympics have been inconsistent, losing two, winning two and drawing one in their past five games. In spite of that, the club is optimistic about another victory.



“Everyone can testify that referees decision has been favouring Hearts, that is why they are top and not their performance”.



“If not those decisions, Hearts would be somewhere 6th on the log”.



“They (Hearts) know Olympics very well and are aware of what we can do to them”.



“We will beat them again”



“Even if we allow them to select players for the game and also to use Alhaji Akambi [Hearts of Oak board member] as the centre referee for the game, we will still beat them,” Great Olympics General Manager, Oluboi Commodore said.





Second-placed Kotoko aim to end their three-game winless run in the league at the expense of AshantiGold in Obuasi on Sunday afternoon.



Despite their recent struggles, Kotoko are favourites to win the Ashanti derby because their opponents have been poor.



The Miners are 13 points behind Kotoko.



In their last two games, Ashgold have suffered defeats, but as they say, derbies are difficult to predict.



On paper, Kotoko are the home team, but Ashgold will feel more comfortable because the Len Clay stadium is theirs. Kotoko have adopted it due to the ongoing renovation of the Baba Yara Stadium.







Another derby to lookout for is the Western derby between Medeama and Karela United in Tarkwa. The Mauve and Yellows are desperate to return to the top four while Karela are not ready to give up their fourth position.



There is also Brong Ahafo derby which will see Eleven Wonders face off with Bechem United and Accra derby between Legon Cities and Inter Allies.



Ghana Premier League matchday 28 fixtures below



Liberty Professionals vs WAFA



Dreams FC vs Elmina Sharks



Ebusua Dwarfs vs Aduana Stars



Eleven Wonders vs Bechem United



Berekum Chelsea vs King Faisal



Asante Kotoko vs AshantiGold



Great Olympics vs Hearts of Oak



Legon Cities vs Inter Allies



Medeama vs Karela United