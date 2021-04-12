You are here: HomeSports2021 04 12Article 1230103

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GPL match report: WAFA star Augustine Boakye wins MOTM in Bechem victory

WAFA forward, Augustine Boakye WAFA forward, Augustine Boakye

WAFA talisman Augustine Boakye was named Man of the Match in their 1-0 win over Bechem United on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

The playmaker could not find his name on the scoresheet but put an eye-catching performance.

He won a lot of free-kicks for the Academy Boys but was unlucky to get a goal for all his efforts.

After ten minutes, Boakye was fouled at the edge of the box for a free-kick.

The talented playmaker dusted himself off and took the kick but that it went off target.

WAFA was in firm control pinging the ball around neatly and with some embroidery but could not unlock the defense of the visitors.

For the opening 40 minutes, it was all about squandering of chances as Bechem United was also awarded a free-kick but couldn't punish the academy boys.

Two minutes to half time, midfielder Lawrence Agyekum fired home the winning goal from outside the box.

