GPL match report: Nsoatreman share spoils with Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nsoatreman and Asante Kotoko played out a goalless draw at the Nana Akromansan Park on match day 18 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



Nsoatreman failed to deliver on its promise of beating Asante Kotoko 3-1 at home as the Porcupine Warriors came up with a strong challenge after losing to Dreams FC on match day 17.



Coach Seydou Zerbo named a strong starting lineup to face Nsoatreaman with former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan making his debut for Asante Kotoko.



The two teams created a lot of chances but were unable to find the back of the net in both halves.



In the second half, Asante Kotoko were denied an opportunity at goal by center John Koffi as he cleared an effort by Steven Mukwala.



Nsoatreman appealed for a penalty in the 80th minute after captain Richard Boadu was adjudged to have controlled the ball with his hands in the penalty area but the referee ignored those calls.



Asante Kotoko temporarily move into second place on the league table with 28 points after this result. Meanwhile, Nsoatreman are in ninth place with 24 points.