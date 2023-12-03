GPL match report: Nsoatreman beat Bibiani Goldstars to go top of GPL table

Sports News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars were unable to make their home advantage count after succumbing to defeat against Nsoatreman FC at the Duns Park on Sunday.



The miners hosted Nsoatreman FC in the week 13 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



Both teams were yearning for maximum points following stalemate in the previous games in the Ghanaian top-flight but the visitors prevailed in this much-anticipated clash.



Nsoatreman FC broke the deadlock before the halftime break and went to recess with the advantage.



After recess, Emmanuel Appau leveled the pegging to keep Bibiani Goldstars in the game. But Nsoatreman FC found the back of the net again in the 70th minute to seal victory in the thrilling encounter.



The win ensured the Nsoatre-based club are back to winning ways after going two games without a win in the Ghana Premier League.



Nsoatreman remains second on the league table but are tied on 24 points with leaders, Aduana Stars.



Meanwhile, Bibiani Goldstars are just a place above the relegation zone. They are 15th on the log with just 12 points after 13 matches.