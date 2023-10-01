GPL match report: Michael Osei's sensational goal earns Great Olympics slim win againt Goldstars

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics made their home advantage count after inflicting a narrow win over Bibiani Goldstars at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Dade boys secured a 1-0 win over Goldstars in matchday three of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The first half of the match ended in a goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.



In a spirited performance, coach Annor Walker's outfit cruised to a narrow win through Michael Osei, who delivered the decisive blow with the only goal of the game.



The win has propelled Great Olympic to pick their first three points of the season having shared the spoils in their first two games of the campaign.



Before this game, the Wonder Club had recorded a pulsating goalless draw against Bofoakwa Tano and Heart of Lions respectively.



The win sends Great Olympics to the 5th position with five points after three games into the season.



In contrast, Bibiani Goldstars have dropped to the 15th position with three points after three games. They have managed just a win and two defeats this season.