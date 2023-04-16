GPL match report: Medeama SC 1-0 Karela United

Sports News of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama moved to second on the Ghana Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Karela United in the Western derby on Sunday.



Vincent Atingah's expertly taken penalty kick on 28 minutes was enough to hand the home side the maximum points.



Winger Theophilus Anobah was brought down in the penalty box following an incisive telling pass from Nurudeen Abdulai.



Referee Rusturm Gameli had no choice but to award the well-deserved spot kick to the home side.



Medeama dominated the first half while the visitors improved tremendously in the second.



It was a slow start for Medeama but gradually warmed themselves into the game.



Coach Augustine Adotey made two changes to the starting XI that drew 1-1 at Kotoku Royals



Ivorian midfielder Jean Vital and Kwadwo Amoako replaced Kwasi Donsu and Mukhar Moro respectively.



The two teams sold out an entertaining contest at the Akoon Community Park.



The win has catapulted Medeama to second on the table with 44 points, three behind leaders Aduana Stars.