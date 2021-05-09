GPL match report: Liberty Professionals hold Medeama SC to a goalless draw

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Liberty Professionals continued their fight to escape relegation in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they held Medeama SC to a goalless draw.



The Dansoman-based club struggled in the first round of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign and as a result, must fight to stay in the league at the end of the season.



Today, the Scientific Soccer Lads locked horns with Medeama to battle for the three points on matchday 23.



Although the Yellow and Mauve side dominated play and created better chances, Liberty Professionals held on and have earned a point on the back of a goalless stalemate.



As a result, Liberty stays one place above the relegation zone. They will need to keep their focus and win matches in the coming weeks to have any chance of avoiding the drop.